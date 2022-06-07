Apple Launches Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip and 18 Hour Battery

Apple’s annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) finally kicked off yesterday night where the Cupertino giant revealed the highly anticipated M2 MacBook lineup. This includes a redesigned MacBook Air with impressive battery life and a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip.

The new MacBook Air has lost the slightly curved edges at the base and the lid, giving it a flatter design that looks sleeker. Its thickness is now 1mm and the whole laptop weighs 1.22kg. It still remains fanless, but the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display has a notch now, which houses a webcam updated to 1080p. The display supports 1 billion colors with 500 nits peak brightness.

The Magic Keyboard has a larger function key row and it also supports MagSafe charging next to two USB C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the opposite side. Thanks to the new M2 chip, the battery life is rated for up to 18 hours of video playback. The laptop also has a redesigned quad-speaker integrated into the frame, which is a major upgrade over the last generation.

The charging tech has also been updated to support 67W speeds with a supporting USB C adapter in the retail box.

The M2 MacBook Air will be available in space gray, silver, midnight blue, and starlight gold colors with up to 2TB SSD and up to 24GB of memory. It will be available next month for $1199.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro remains unchanged other than the new and improved M2 chip. It has a starting price of $1299.