Met Office Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Monsoon Season This Year

Pakistan is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to PMD’s monsoon 2022 outlook report, the pre-monsoon season is expected to begin in the second week of June while the monsoon season is likely to start from the last week of June.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About International Islamic University Admissions 2022

Punjab and Sindh are expected to receive way above normal rainfall this season while the remaining parts of the country are likely to receive slightly above normal rainfall in the upcoming monsoon season.

The first phase of the monsoon which lasts from the start of July till mid-August is expected to be wetter than the last phase which lasts from mid-August to the end of September.

It must be noted here that the area-weighted normal rainfall of the country during July, August, and September is 140.8 mm, meaning that the total rainfall expected this year is likely to be above this figure.

ALSO READ Babar and Imam Among Most Prolific ODI Batters in Asian Conditions [Stats]

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the PMD said that extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchments areas are expected which may lead to floods in major rivers.

Heavy rainfall events may lead to flash floods in hilly areas and urban floods in plain areas while a sufficient supply of water for the irrigation and power sector will be available.