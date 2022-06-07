Poco C40 Launched With a Unique Chipset for Only $150

Poco C40 was not supposed to launch until next week, but Xiaomi’s Vietnam branch has already unveiled the phone. Poco C40 is a budget phone, but with a unique chipset that is neither Qualcomm, MediaTek, or Unisoc, but another brand entirely.

Design and Display

The phone has a tall 6.71-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution, a waterdrop notch selfie camera, and a thick bottom bezel. The back panel has the usual Poco branding on a large main camera cutout and the fingerprint sensor sits on the side of the phone.

Internals and Storage

Instead of going with the usual Qualcomm or MediaTek chips, Poco went with JLQ technology, a lesser-known Chinese chipmaker based in Shanghai. The JLQ JR510 is an 11nm chip that is the equivalent of the Snapdragon 450 or the Helio G35 in terms of performance. The phone will only be available in a single 4GB/64GB memory configuration.

For software, you get the dated Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup is a combination of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. There is no word on video recording capabilities, but the main camera should be able to capture 1080p clips. The waterdrop notch selfie shooter is a 5MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

There is a massive 6,000 mAh battery onboard with 18W fast charging support. It should be able to keep the phone going for 2 to 3 days of mixed-use.

The Poco C4 will carry a retail price of $150 once it goes for sale.

Poco C40 Specifications