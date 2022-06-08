Govt Grants Rs. 6 Billion to Education Ministry for FY2022-23

The Finance Division has approved allocating Rs. 6 billion to 27 Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) under the Federal Education and Professional Training (FEPT) Division in the budget for the FY2022-23.

25 of these projects are ongoing while two new projects have been approved for budget allocation. Rs. 5.85 billion has been allocated to 25 ongoing projects while new projects will get Rs. 149.33 million.

According to the Budget FY2022-23 document available with ProPakistani, Rs. 150.74 million have been approved for awarding scholarships to 1,600 talented students from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). This project was approved on 6 May 2019 for a total cost of Rs. 2.05 billion. So far, Rs. 888.21 million has been allocated to the project. Of the total approved cost, the project needs Rs. 1.16 billion to be completed. However, the Finance Division has allocated only Rs. 150.74 million to the project for FY2022-23.

Furthermore, Rs. 106.31 million have been approved for the establishment of the National Curriculum Council (NCC). This project was approved on 2 June 2021 for a total cost of Rs. 720.82 million. So far, Rs. 234.74 million have been allocated to the project. Of the total approved cost, the project still requires Rs. 486.07 million to be completed. However, the Finance Division has allocated only Rs. 106.31 million to the project for FY 2022-23.

Here is a detailed breakdown of all PSDP projects under the FEPT Division:

Ongoing Projects

New Projects