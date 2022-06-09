Babar Azam Sets Unique World Record in ODI Cricket

With a brilliant knock of 103, Babar Azam set a new record by becoming the first batter to score three consecutive hundreds in one-day internationals on two separate occasions.

The 27-year-old had scored two consecutive centuries in the last two ODIs against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and followed it up with a ton against West Indies, making him the first-ever batter in history to score 3 consecutive ODI hundreds on two occasions.

The right-handed batter hit three consecutive centuries in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) during the Pakistan-West Indies ODI series in 2016 which made him the third Pakistani batter ever to accomplish the feat.

Opposition Runs Venue Date 2016 West Indies 120 Sharjah September 30, 2016 West Indies 123 Sharjah October 02, 2016 West Indies 117 Abu Dubai October 05, 2016 2022 Australia 114 Lahore March 31, 2022 Australia 105 Lahore April 02, 2022 West Indies 103 Multan June 08, 2022

The all-format captain has also maintained a very impressive record against West Indies in the 50-over format as he has scored 604 runs at an average of 100.7 in 8 innings including 5 centuries.

Babar’s 17th ODI century included nine fours, and he also surpassed former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, to become the fastest to reach 1,000 runs as captain. He is also the first batter to score 1,000 runs in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup Super League.

Pakistan will face the visitors in the second ODI on June 10. If the Pakistan skipper scores another century, it will take him on par with former Sri Lankan captain, Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 4 consecutive ODI hundreds in the 2015 World Cup.