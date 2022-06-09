Dr. Aamir Liaquat Mysteriously Passes Away in Karachi

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has mysteriously passed away in Karachi. Aamir Liaquat’s servant found him unconscious in his room earlier this morning.

The servant immediately informed the police and called an ambulance. The renowned religious scholar-turned-anchor was shifted to a private hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

ALSO READ KE Announces Reduced Load Shedding in New Schedule

Doctors have claimed that Aamir Liaquat had passed away before he was brought to the hospital. Meanwhile, DIG East Karachi has said that Aamir’s body is being shifted to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem.

On the other hand, the ongoing session of the National Assembly has been prorogued till tomorrow evening. Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and other MNAs have expressed grief over the demise of Aamir Liaquat.

Aamir was born on 5 July 1971 in Karachi. He became an MNA for the first time in 2002. He was elected to the lower house on the ticket of MQM from NA-249. He served as Minister of State for Religious Affairs in Shaukat Aziz’s cabinet.

ALSO READ PCB Introduces Divisional U19 Tournament as Part of Pathways Program

During his tenure in 2005, scholars issued a ‘Fatwa’— an Islamic ruling issued by religious scholars — against suicide bombings, declaring such acts prohibited from an Islamic point of view.

A religious scholar, politician, and TV host, Aamir was named in the 500 Most Influential Muslims three times. He was also named in the 100 Popular Personalities of Pakistan once.