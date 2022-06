PCB Introduces Divisional U19 Tournament as Part of Pathways Program

Four hundred and eighty teenage cricketers will get an opportunity to participate in the newly-launched 24-team Cricket Associations Divisional U19 Tournament. The event will run from 10-16 June in five Cricket Associations, while the event will be held from 11-17 June in the Southern Punjab Cricket Associations’ jurisdiction.

ALSO READ Pakistan Climbs Up in ODI World Cup Super League Points Table

These 480 cricketers are a combination of players who had excelled in the recently-concluded 93-team City Cricket Association (CCA) U19 tournament and those enrolled in the PCB’s 100 Best Program but are above 16 years of age and under 19 years of age.

The best performers from the CA Divisional U19 Tournament will be joined by the outstanding performers from last year’s National U19 Championship (three-day) and Cup (one-day) tournaments in the 2022-23 National U19 Championship and Cup, which will be held between 26 June and 13 August.

The CA Divisional U19 Tournament is a new addition to the PCB domestic calendar and will serve as a launching pad for the National U19 Championship. The additional event in the PCB Pathways Program supplements the increase in teams from six to 12 in last year’s National U19 events.

Each of the six Cricket Associations will field four teams with each side comprising 20 players.

Balochistan CA teams will comprise players from the Quetta, Rakhsan, Loralai, Zhob, Makran, Kalat, Naseerabad, and Sibi divisions.

Central Punjab will comprise players from the Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Sialkot divisions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sides will include players from the Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, DI Khan, and Bannu divisions.

Players from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan will form the Northern CA squads.

Sindh CA sides will have players from the Sukkur, Larkana, Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Karachi, and Hyderabad divisions.

Southern Punjab CA teams will include players from the Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, and Sahiwal divisions.

ALSO READ Babar Overcomes Kohli’s Record to Cross 1000 ODI Runs as Captain

Schedule

Balochistan CA (all matches in Quetta. Squads selected by Aslam Sheikh, Barkat Ali, Mazhar Ali Denari, Sanaullah Baloch and Shoaib Khan)

10 Jun – Quetta/Rakhshan Division-Loralai/Zhob Division, Bugti Stadium; Makran/Kalat Division-Naseerabad/Sibi Division, Fatima Jinnah Cricket Ground

12 Jun – Quetta/Rakhshan Division-Makran/Kalat Division, Bugti Stadium; Naseerabad/Sibi Division-Loralai/Zhob Division, Bolan Cricket Ground

14 Jun – Quetta/Rakhshan Division-Naseerabad/Sibi Division, Bugti Stadium; Loralai/Zhob Division-Makran/Kalat Division, Bolan Cricket Ground

16 June – Final, Bugti Stadium

Central Punjab CA (all matches in Lahore. Squads selected by Intikhab Alam, Javed Hayat and Muhammad Ashraf)

10 Jun – Lahore Division-Faisalabad Division, Paklions Cricket Academy Ground, Jubliee Town; Sargodha Division-Gujranwala/Sialkot Division, Aleem Dar Cricket Academy

12 Jun – Lahore Division-Gujranwala/Sialkot Division, Aleem Dar Cricket Academy; Faisalabad Division-Sargodha Division, Paklions Cricket Academy Ground, Jubliee Town

14 Jun – Lahore Division-Sargodha Division, Paklions Cricket Academy Ground, Jubliee Town Lahore; Gujranwala/Sialkot Division-Faisalabad Division, Aleem Dar Cricket Academy

16 Jun – Final, Pakloins Cricket Academy Ground, Jubliee Town

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CA (matches in Mardan and Peshawar. Squads selected by Aftab Khan, Aslam Qureshi, Sajid Shah and Saqib Faqir)

10 Jun – Peshawar/Kohat Division-Malakand Division, KMC Ground University, Peshawar; Hazara/Mardan Division-DI Khan/Bannu Division, Sports Complex, Mardan

12 Jun – Peshawar/Kohat Division-DI Khan/Bannu Division, KMC Ground University, Peshawar; Hazara/Mardan Division-Malakand Division, Sports Complex, Mardan

14 Jun – Peshawar/Kohat Division-Hazara/Mardan Division, KMC Ground University, Peshawar; DI Khan/Bannu Division-Malakand Division, Sports Complex, Mardan

16 Jun – Final, KMC Ground University, Peshawar

Northern CA (all matches in Islamabad. Squads selected by Afaq Rahim, Fahad Masood, Hafiz Majid Jahangir and Kamran Khan)

10 Jun – Islamabad Division-Rawalpindi Division, House of Northern; AJK Division-Gilgit Baltistan Division, National Cricket Ground

12 Jun – Islamabad Division-Gilgit Baltistan Division, House of Northern; Rawalpindi Division-AJK Division, National Cricket Ground

14 Jun – Rawalpindi Division-Gilgit Baltistan Division, House of Northern; Islamabad Division-AJK Division, National Cricket Ground

16 Jun – Final, House of Northern Islamabad

Sindh CA (all matches in Karachi. Squads selected by Asim Rizvi, Ghulam Ali, Tahir Mehmood and Zafar Iqbal)

10 Jun – Karachi Division-Hyderabad Division, National Bank Sports Complex; Sukkur/Larkana Division-Benazirabad/Mirpurkhas Division, Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre (HPC)

12 Jun – Karachi Division-Sukkur/Larkana Division, National Bank Sports Complex; Hyderabad Division-Benazirabad/Mirpurkhas Division, Hanif Mohammad HPC

14 Jun – Karachi Division-Benazirabad/Mirpurkhas Division, National Bank Sports Complex; Hyderabad Division-Sukkur/Larkana Division, Hanif Mohammad HPC

16 Jun – Final, Hanif Mohammad HPC

Southern Punjab CA (all matches in Multan. Squads selected by Bilal Ahmed, Imran Farhat, Iqbal Imam, Tanveer Shoukat and Zahoor Elahi)

11 Jun – Multan Division-DG Khan Division, Head Muhammad Wala Ground; Bahawalpur Division-Sahiwal Division, District Sports Ground, Kalma Chowk

13 Jun – Multan Division-Bahawalpur Division, Head Muhammad Wala Ground; DG Khan Division-Sahiwal Division, District Sports Ground, Kalma Chowk

15 Jun – Multan Division-Sahiwal Division, Head Muhammad Wala Ground; Bahawalpur Division-DG Khan Division, District Sports Ground, Kalma Chowk

17 Jun – Final, Multan Cricket Stadium

ALSO READ Babar Wins Hearts by Giving His Player of the Match Award to Khushdil [Video]

Squads

Balochistan CA

Loralai/Zohb Division – Abbasin Roshan, Abdul Hafeez, Abu Bakar, Ahsan Ullah, Akhtar Altaf, Anwar Shah, Atiq Ullah, Ejaz Ahmed, Huzaifa Gull, Muammad Siddique, Muhammad Yousuf, Noor Din, Rauf Magsi, Shehzad Khan, Shuakat Ali, Siraj Meh Boob, Syed Yasir Shah, Ubaidullah, Usman Ghani and Zulqarnain

Makran/Kalat Division – Adnan, Adnan Iqbal, Alla Hrakha, Arsalan, Aziz Ullah, Gohar Khan , Inam Ullah, Mushraf Habib, Nasar Uddin, Peer Muhammad, Qudrat Ullah, Qurban Ali, Shahid Ali , Shakir Ali, Syed Hanzala, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Talha Shakir, Umair Ahmed, Zameer Hussain and Zarain Rahim

Naseerabad/Sibi Division – Abdul Haseeb, Abdul Saboor, Altaf Hussain, Arbaz Khan, Ikram Ullah, Majid Ali, Matiullah, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Karim, Muhammad Najib, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Umar, Saeed Ahmed, Shoaib Taj, Zain Ullah, Zain Ullah, Zeeshan Ullah and Zoahib Khan

Quetta/Rakhshan Division – Abu Bakar, Bakhtiyar, Faisal Ahmed, Fareed Ahmed, Farhan Ali, Ghazi Khan, Himayat Ullah, Imran Zahid, Israr Ullah, Jahangir Rkhan, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Aqdas Khan, Muhammad Uzair, Muzamil Ali, Pervaiz Ahmed, Sumair Ahmed, Tanvir Khan, Yasir Khan, Zakir Shah and Zameer Hussain

Central Punjab CA

Faisalabad Division – Nouman Haider, Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Bilal, Ahmed Hassan, Akash Hayat, Ali Raza, Ameer Hassan, Danish Mushtaq, Haroon Ashraf, Imran Hussain, M Luqman Bhatti, M Subhan, M Usman Saleem, Muhammad Maaz, Rafay Rana, Saifullah Khan, Samama Riaz, Sheraz Ali, Sunny Nazir, Umer Farooq, Waqas Abbas and Zoraiz Gill

Lahore Division – Abu Marsad, Abu Sufyan, Afzal Manzoor, Ahmad Mohsin, Ali Razzaq, Allyan-UL-Hassan, Farhan Yousaf, Junaid Hassan Gondal, M Areeb Arif, M Usman Sohail, Moiz Rana, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Maooz, Muneeb Wasif, Noman Ali, Obaid Shahid, Usama Zahid, Usman Dar, Usman Shahid, Zain Ali and Zeeshan Sikander

Sargodha Division – Ahmad Saeed, Ali Akbar, Ali Dilshaad, Ali Zoraiz Asif, Baqir Raza, Faraz Ahmad, Hammad Liaqat, Hammad Yousaf, Hassan Gillani, Irfan Khan, M Ibtisam Ul Rehman, M Usama, Muhammad Usman, Muteeb Munir, Nauman Arshad, Raja Balaj Ali, Saif Hayat, Saria Khan, Shoaib Zahid, Shuban Saeed and Umer Hayat

Gujranwala/Sialkot Division – Abdullah Hassaan, Abu Huraira, Ahsan Kaleem, Ahsan Saleem, Ali Hamza, Ali Raza, Ayub Khan, Bilal Nasir, Daniyal Yousaf, Hassan Ali, Hunain Farooq, Kaif Ali, M Shaf Kamboh, M Talha, M Tayyab, Moeez Irfan, Moosa Azeem, Salman Naseer, Talat Baloch, Tayyab Arif, Umer Hassan and Zain Ul Abideen

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CA

D.I Khan/Bannu Division – Abdul Manas, Abid Ullah, Ali Azmat, Arafat Khan, Asif Tahseen, Bilal Akhtar, Bilal Yousaf, Hamayun Khan, Ibrar Nosh, Ilham Khan, Ilyas Khan, Jawad Ali, M Irfan, M Shoaib, M Zubair, Muhammad Junaid, Najab Khan, Nasarullah Khan, Shahzeb Khan and Yasir Ahmad

Hazara/Mardan Division – Abu Bakkar, Adnan Khan, Afkar Durani, Ahmad Hussain, Aimal Khan, Amir Khan, Bilal Hadi, Fawad Ul Haq, Haris Khan, Haseeb Khan, Jamshaid Ali, M Ismail, M Rasool, M Salman, M Shoaib, M Tahir, M Zulkifal, Muhammad Yaseen, Salar Ahmed and Shehryar Adil

Malakand Division – Abbas Dawar, Ansar Ullah, Asfand Yar, Ikhtiar Shah, M Atif, M Hasnain, M Junaid, M Usman, Maaz Habib, Mohsin Junaid, Muhammad Ishaq, Muhammad Qasim, Riaz Ullah, Rooh Ullah, Shahid Ali, Ubaid Ullah, Usama Alam, Uzair Ullah, Wajid Baz and Wazdan Khan

Peshawar/Kohat Division – Adnan Ahmad, Arshad Iqbal, Daniyal Bhatti, Habil Khan, Hilal Ahmad, Ihtesham Ul Haq, Islam Ul Haq, Khubaib Khalil, M Ismail, M Riaz Ullah, M Umair, M Zubair, Salman Azam, Shahid Khan, Shahzaib, Shahzaib Hassan, Shakir Ullah, Sher Dil Khan, Tahir Ali and Zubair Shinwari

Northern CA

AJK Division – Abdul Rafay, Abid Ullah, Abu Huraira, Adil Javed, Ali Abbas Khan, Aman Aftab, Arsalan Sajjad, Arsh Zaman, Atif Khattak, Dawood Nazar Khan, Faraz Khan, M.Ammar, Muhammad Arshad, Raja Kamran, Saad Bin Tariq, Salman Khan, Shahbaz Khan Hurraira, Shayan Raza, Syed Abid Ali Naqvi and Syed Ali Mehdi

Gilgit Baltistan Division – Aamir Khan, Aimal Amal Khan, Ayan Malik, Azan Kabir, Bilal Muqaddar, Faizan Ibrahim, Hussain Nadeem, Ihsan Ullah, Imad Ullah, M.Asim Kamal Shah, M.Nabeel, M.Nasir, Rabeel Ahmed, Rumman Bin Sohail, Saad Bin Tahir, Saad Naseem, Shahmir Ali, Syed Hussain Mujtaba Musavi, Umar Akbar and Zain Ul Abiden

Islamabad Division – Aamir Hassan, Abdullah Amin, Awais Amin, Bilal Ahmed, Husnain Butt, Ismail Farooq Khan, M.Aftab, M.Ismail, M.Qaiser, Misfeer Manzoor, Mudassar Awan, Raja Hamza Waheed, Saqib Ullah, Shahmir Nisar Khan, Shahzaib, Shoukat Khan, Sudais Ulfat, Syed Subtain Haider , Ubaid Ullah and Umar Habib

Rawalpindi Division – Abdul Basit, Abu Zar, Affan Ishaq, Ahsan Khan, Arsalan Ali, Fahad Rashid Kiani, Faisal Khan, Habib Ullah, Hannan Manzoor, Ismail Khan, Johar Ali, M.Asim Shahzad, M.Ibrahim, M.Muneeb Ali, M.Usman, M.Usman, Muhammad Awais, Saad Masood, Umair Akbar and Yazdan Abbas Rizvi

Sindh CA

Benazirabad/Mirpur Khas Division – Abdullah Ashfaq, Daud Abbas, Ghulam Ashraf, Hameed Karim, Hamza Qureshi, Haroon Arshad, Hunza Kamran, Muhamad Hassan Iqbal, Muhammad Arbaz Khan, Muhammad Faizan Ramzan, Muhammad Umar Khan Shirani, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Nazim Ali Khan, Owais Rahim Shah, Rameez Ejaz, Saif Ali Khan, Saim Sohail, Shahzaib Aziz, Sufyan Usmani and Usman Elahi

Hyderabad Division – Abdul Raheem, Abu Talib, Aftab Ibrahim, Ahad Ali, Daniyal Ahmed, Ghulam Qadir, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Abdullah Khan, Muhammad Musa Azad, Muhammad Shahwaiz Yasir, Muhammad Talha Khan, Noman Ali, Noor Habib, Saifullah, Shiraz Khan, Syed Tayyab Hussain, Wahab Zafar, Yahya Shah and Zain-Ul-Abideen Musa

Karachi Division – Abdul Moiz, Abdullah Alam, Adil Ahmed Amin, Alman Shafiq, Harish Siddique, Maaz Khurram Amin, Muhammad Adam Essa Rathar, Muhammad Fahad Amin, Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Maaz, Muhammad Sheryar, Rumail Ahmed, Saad Baig, Saqlain Nawaz, Shahzad Khan, Sufyan , Syed Zain Ul Abideen, Waqeel Shah, Zia Abbas and Zia Ullah

Sukkur/Larkana Division – Abdul Baseer, Abdul Rehman Khan Niazi, Afnan Khan, Ali Hassan, Amir Ali Asghar, Feroz Ali, Mahran Ali Qadir, Mansoor Ali Khoso, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Ali Mardan, Muhammad Asfar, Muhammad Hannan, Muhammad Kaif, Najaf Ali, Obaid Raza, Saad Asif, Sarfaraz Ali, Shahzaib Ali, Syed Rehan Ali Shah and Zafar Ali

Southern Punjab CA

Bahawalpur Division – Fakhir Mirza, Hammad, Haseeb Gull, Hasnain Majid, Khubaib Ahmad, M Faizan, M Hassan Mustafa, M. Abu Bakar, M. Ahamd, M. Ameen Talib, M. Luqman, Mauvai Shoukat, Moazam Alvi, Noor Ul Ain, Nouman Abbas, Sharjeel Hassan, Syed Labaik Ahmad, Umar Bilal, Waleed Ahmad Khan and Yasir Javed

DG Khan Division – Abdullah Zain, Adnan Shahid, Ali Sabar, Hamza Nawaz, Kashif Fareed, Khyaal Muhammad, M. Abdullah, M. Abdullah, M. Ammar, M. Frahan Iqbal, M. Kamran Bukhsh, M. Shan, M. Sheraz Khan, M. Subhan, Muhammad Sultan, Muzammil Zahoor, Sabir Hussain, Sarfaraz Hussain, Taha Masood Khan and Talha Mushtaq

Multan Division – Abdul Hadi Haroon, Alam Zaib Khan, Ali Arshad, Arbab Shabir, Fahad Kashif, Hafiz Kamran, Haroon Majid, Haseeb Javed, Haseeb Nazim, Huzaifa Ayyub, M. Ahsan Malik, M. Awais, M. Sarfaraz, M. Uzair Mumtaz, M. Zubair Abdul Jabbar, M. Zubair Sadiq, Meesam Raza, Rana Jazib Shahbaz, Sameer Akhtar and Zain Islam

Sahiwal Division – Abdul Rasool, Adnan Ali, Ali Haidar, Asad Ul Qasim, Basit Rasheed, Bilal Ahmad, Hamza Nadir, M. Aqib Asghar, M. Bilal Aslam, M. Faizan, M. Ismail, M. Jam Sher, M. Talab, M. Tayyab Ul Hassan, Moheer Saeed, Mubeen Shakoor, Raja Ghulam Hussain, Shehbaz Sabir, Taha Shabir and Usama Iqba