Pakistan Climbs Up in ODI World Cup Super League Points Table

Pakistan cricket team has climbed up to the seventh spot after their sensational win over West Indies in the first ODI. The Men in Green have leapfrogged three teams, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Ireland and are now level on points with Australia who sit on the sixth spot with 70 points.

The Green Shirts will be aiming to win the next match and move up to the fourth spot ahead of the West Indies while also gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. A clean sweep will ensure that Pakistan moves level on points with Afghanistan in third place.

Pakistan registered their highest ever run-chase against the West Indies as they cashed down a target of 306 with 5 wickets in hand and 4 balls to spare. Pakistan’s previous highest run chase against the West Indies came in 2018 at Abu Dhabi as they chased down 295 runs.

Babar Azam was the star of the show as he scored his 17th international century while wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, and opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, scored scintillating half-centuries. Explosive middle-order batter, Khushdil Shah played the innings of the match as he smashed 41 runs off 23 balls to take the team over the line.

Here is the ODI World Cup Super League points table: (9 June 2022)