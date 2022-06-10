Pakistan Can Jump to 4th in ODI Rankings Above India With 3-0 Win Over WI

Pakistan will face West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Multan Cricket Stadium at 4 pm. The hosts have already taken the lead in the series by winning the first clash by 5 wickets.

The series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Super League, and it will determine the fate of the Babar Azam-led side in the direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup, which is set to take place in March 2023.

The series will also have an effect on the national team’s position in the Men’s ODI Team Rankings. Pakistan is currently ranked fifth in the ICC rankings. Let’s have a look at the possible scenarios and their effect on the Men’s ODI Team Rankings:

Current Ranking

Rank Team Matches Rating 1 New Zealand 12 125 2 England 19 124 3 Australia 18 107 4 India 22 105 5 Pakistan 17 103 6 South Africa 19 99 7 Bangladesh 24 95 8 Sri Lanka 24 87 9 West Indies 30 73 10 Afghanistan 17 68

Pakistan Wins 3-0

According to this scenario, if the Men in Green win the remaining two matches and clinch the series 3-0, Pakistan will move ahead of India. Pakistan will take fourth place, while India will drop one position on the points table.

Rank Team Matches Rating 1 New Zealand 12 125 2 England 19 124 3 Australia 18 107 4 Pakistan 24 106 5 India 17 105 6 South Africa 19 99 7 Bangladesh 24 95 8 Sri Lanka 24 87 9 West Indies 30 72 10 Afghanistan 17 68

Pakistan Wins 2-1

According to this scenario, if Babar Azam’s team wins one of the two remaining matches, Pakistan will have 100 points while West Indies will jump to 75 rating points. The positions of both teams will remain the same.

Pakistan Loses 2-1

If the national team loses the remaining two matches, they will drop to sixth place, ahead of Bangladesh, while South Africa will move up to the fifth place and India will remain in fourth.