Zameen.com Organizes Property Sales Event in Lahore

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise – recently organized a Property Sales Event (PSE) at a private hotel in Lahore and a large number of people attended the event.

The event featured numerous real estate projects from Lahore, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner.

Some of the premium showcased projects included projects like Gulberg City Centre, Swiss Mall, 101 by Icon, ParkHouse Apartments, Jinnah Square Residential Apartments, and Amanah Mall Serviced Apartments.

Zameen.com Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was present on the occasion and was accompanied by Directors Project Sales Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan.

Property Sales Event-Lahore also featured the launching ceremony of Gulberg City Center (GCC) and Jinnah Square Residential Apartments. GCC Managing Partner Islam Khan, Saeed Anwar, Baseer Ahmed, and Abdul Raouf Saleemi along with the owner of Jinnah Square Residential Apartments Shan Muhammad Anwar, Managing Director Sahibzada Imran, and CEO Muhammad Ashraf participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry stated that the main purpose behind the event was to present the public with the best and most trustworthy projects under one roof.

He further said that Zameen had made incredible contributions to the world of project sales. He added that the real estate industry had played a vital role in the development of the country’s economy, and that the growth of over 70 other local industries was dependent on the property sector.

During the event, Zameen.com’s sales experts presented a statistical overview of the current market situation and provided information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond.