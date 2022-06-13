REDRETAIL Recognized as ‘Most Innovative Fintech & Data Solutions Provider’ at Pakistan Digital Awards 2022

Leading telecommunications and digital transformation firm – REDtone’s retail digitization platform, REDRETAIL – has been named as the ‘Most Innovative Fintech and Data Solutions Provider’ at the prestigious Pakistan Digital Awards 2022.

Born out of both necessity and aspiration, REDRETAIL is on a mission to digitize conventional trade and transform every store into a superstore to enhance the stability and resiliency of small-scale businesses.

The award was received by Talal Zuberi and Anek Lala from REDtone Group on behalf of their team.

Expressing their heartfelt delight, they commented, “This is a proud moment for REDRETAIL to win this award at Pakistan Digital Awards in a hotly contested category. We would like to congratulate our entire team for winning this award. We will continue to innovate and digitize till every store in the country has the opportunity to become a REDRETAIL superstore.”

Pakistan Digital Awards is an independent and free of influence platform that recognizes the best in digital platforms and talent across the country in more than 90 categories. The 2022 edition of the awards was held recently in Karachi.