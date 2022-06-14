Martial Artist Breaks Guinness World Record for Strongest Middle Finger

Steve Keeler, a martial artist from Kent, has broken a decade-old record by pulling off a nearly 130 kg deadlift with his middle finger, earning the Guinness World Record title for the ‘heaviest deadlift with one finger.’

The previous record was set by an Armenian named Benik Israyelyan, lifting 121.70 kg in 2012 and had remained unbeaten for ten years but it now belongs to Keeler, who pulled off a 285.49 pound or 129.49 kg deadlift.

He demonstrated his incredible strength by simultaneously lifting six iron-weight discs in front of several witnesses, one weighing around 10 kg, one weighing 20 kg, three weighing slightly more than 25 kg each, and one weighing 26 kg.

While announcing the record, the Guinness World Records said on its official Twitter, “New record: Heaviest deadlift with one finger – 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) by Steve Keeler (UK). Six discs with one finger, just an average morning’s work for the martial artist. ”

While speaking to Guinness World Records after achieving the milestone, Keeler said, “It’s incredibly painful, but my fingers are strong and I am proud of my lift.”

Steve has been practicing karate since he was 18 years old, and he discovered his hand’s incredible strength through judo grips. He also holds a 5th Dan black belt in Tsuyoi-Ryu Karate and a 1st Dan black belt in judo.