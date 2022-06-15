Ejaz Ahmad Removed as Secretary Federal Ombudsman

The Federal Cabinet has approved the removal of Secretary Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad.

Ejaz Ahmad was appointed as the Secretary Federal Ombudsman during the PTI government. The cabinet has approved the appointment of Grade-22 officer, Humaira Ahmed, to replace Ejaz as the Secretary Federal Ombudsman.

ALSO READ IMF Asks FBR to Increase Tax Burden on Salaried People

Humaira Ahmed of the Pakistan Administrative Service was previously working as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Establishment Division. With the permission of the Prime Minister, the summary was sent to the Federal Cabinet for approval. The cabinet then approved the summary of the Establishment Division through circulation.

According to sources, Ejaz Ahmed will be posted as a member-in-charge in the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman in Karachi.