Imam Overtakes Kohli, Pakistanis Occupy Top 2 Spots in ODi rankings

Pakistan’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has dethroned Indian batting great Virat Kohli from the second spot in the ICC Men ODI Batting ranking following an outstanding performance in Australia and West Indies series.

Currently, team captain Babar Azam has claimed the top spot on the table with 892 while Imam who was awarded player of the series in the Pakistan-West Indies bout was moved up to the second spot with 815 points.

Imam, who is in supreme condition has ended the recently concluded series against West Indies in style where he scored 199 runs at an average of 66.33 including three half-centuries.

Currently, Pakistani batters are at the top of the limited-overs format. While Babar and Imam are at the top of the ODI rankings, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan have claimed the top two positions in the T20 cricket respectively.

Here are the latest ODI batter rankings: