Karachi to Get a New University and 3 Sub-Campuses

The Sindh government announced the annual provincial budget for FY 2022-23 on Tuesday, allocating more than 25% of the total budget to the education sector.

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio for the provincial Finance Minister, announced to allocate Rs. 326.86 billion to the education sector for FY 2022-23.

During the budget speech, CM Sindh announced to set up a university in Korangi. Two sub-campuses of this university will be set up in District West and District Kemari. A sub-campus of NED University will be established in Malir.

Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar will get sub-campuses of either IBA Karachi or IBA Sukkur. A sub-campus of Mehran University will be established in Sujawal.

Dadu campus of the University of Sindh will get an IT department. The boundary wall at GC University Hyderabad will also be built. A new office of HEC Sindh will be constructed in Karachi.

An integrated Science and Technology Park (STP) will be developed at the NED University of Science and Technology. The STP will span over an area of 1.3 acres and cost Rs. 1 billion.