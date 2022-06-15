Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed with Light Up Strips and Transparent Back

After a streak of teasers, Nothing has finally revealed the design for its upcoming smartphone. Nothing Phone (1) will be the British company’s first handset with a transparent back, but this only lets us see the wireless charging coil and nothing else.

Take a look at the official reveal below:

As mentioned earlier, the only component visible is the wireless charging coil, which is a bit underwhelming since most were expecting the phone to be fully see-through. The rest of the phone is covered up and there is a dual-camera setup in the top left corner and a Nothing logo at the bottom. There are a few light-up strips around the camera and the charging coil, which should be interesting to see in person.

The phone appears to have flat sides and there is a volume rocker on the left side as well as a power button on the right.

Older rumors have revealed that the phone will boast Qualcomm’s recently unveiled Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with 45W fast charging support. The software side will feature Nothing OS on top of Android 12.

We are likely going to hear more official information as the teaser campaign continues until the July launch date.