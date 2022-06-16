PSL Franchises Angry After PCB Bars Cricketers From Criticizing Cricket Board

The owners of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have expressed their displeasure with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to impose a code of conduct on all players, prohibiting them from making negative remarks about the cricket board in public.

While speaking on the development, all the owners of the franchise stated, “Ex-cricketers have dedicated their entire lives to Pakistan cricket, and restricting their ‘free speech’ is not a wise decision. How is it possible to restrict players like Wasim Akram to not publicly criticize the board”

The cricket board had decided earlier this week to introduce a code of conduct for all players, particularly former cricketers, which will prohibit them from publicly maligning the PCB in order to protect the board’s image.

Speaking to the media, Sami ul Hassan, PCB’s Director of Media, stated that the purpose of the code of conduct is not to target any individual or organization, but to help everyone understand their responsibility.

It is worth noting that very few former cricketers openly criticize the PCB’s policies, whereas the majority of cricketers are either affiliated with the cricket board or remain silent.

When asked if the PCB reserves the right to punish any franchise official, Sami ul Hassan responded that the code of conduct has not yet been finalized, so any discussion would be premature. He also refuted the notion that the governing council meeting was canceled due to the code of conduct.