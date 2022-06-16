Survey Shows 96% of Pakistanis are Willing to Fight for Their Country

Pakistan has the highest percentage of the population in the world that is willing to fight for their country, a recent joint survey by Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistani affiliate of Gallup International Association, and Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WINMR) has revealed.

According to the survey, 96% of Pakistanis are willing to fight for their country. 3% of Pakistanis are unwilling to defend their motherland while 1% are unsure about it.

Pakistan is followed by Turkey which has the second-highest percentage of the population that is willing to fight for their country. 85% of Turkey’s population is willing to fight for their country. Pakistan and Turkey are followed by Peru, Palestine, and Columbia.

Pakistan also has the highest percentage of the population in the world that is connected to their country. These Pakistanis either like living in their country or believe their country is the best place to live in.

As per the survey, 90% of Pakistanis are of the view that they either like living in their country or their country is the best place to live in. 1% of Pakistanis think that it is okay to live in their country but not particularly nice while the remaining percentage of Pakistanis either want to live in another country or leave their country at the earliest.

Pakistan is followed by Finland which has the second-highest percentage of the population that is connected to their country with 87%. Pakistan and Finland are followed by Canada, Japan, and Slovenia.