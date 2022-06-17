Shoaib Akhtar Asks India to Start Kashmir Premier League in Occupied Valley

Shoaib Akhtar, a former Pakistan pacer, has expressed his desire for regional peace and suggested that the Indian cricket board hold their own Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as a message of peace.

In an interview released by KPL, Akhtar stated that the league will provide opportunities to talented Kashmiri players. He said, “KPL is for a great cause, and we should all support it.”

The inaugural season of the KPL was played in August 2021, with six franchises Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions featuring several top-flight Pakistani players.

Shoaib Akhtar, a peace ambassador for KPL, went on to say that he wants India to hold a similar event like KPL in Indian-occupied Kashmir to spread the peace message throughout the region.

“Being a peace ambassador, I would suggest India organize a KPL in their region too. Jammu Kashmir should also host such a league to send a message of peace,” he added.

It is worth noting that the last year, former South African batter, Herschelle Gibbs, exposed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for threatening him over his participation in the KPL.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Pakistan was considering inviting Virat Kohli to play in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) in order to raise awareness about Kashmir and showcase the talent of young cricketers on the international stage.

The second edition of KPL will be starting on August 1st and its final will be played on August 14th.