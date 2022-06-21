Whatever India Says Will Happen in World Cricket: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, believes that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a strong influence on world cricket because it has the largest economy, so whatever they say happens.

Speaking on Samaa TV’s show, Game Set Match, Afridi said, “It all comes down to the market and the economy. The biggest [cricket] market is India. Whatever they say will happen.”

Afridi’s statement came after the BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, revealed that the BCCI is in discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other member nations to extend the window for the next IPL season.

The Pakistan Cricket Board expressed its concerns about the development last week, saying it should be discussed with other boards because it will have a negative impact on the international calendar.

PCB will also challenge the Indian cricket board’s decision to prolong the window for the Indian Premier League from 2024 onwards.

Last week, The IPL became the world’s second-most valuable sports league, only behind the National Football League (NFL), after the BCCI finished the IPL media rights auction with record-breaking numbers.

It is worth noting that the two-month-long IPL window has already had an impact on international cricket in terms of series as well as players preferring the league over national duty.