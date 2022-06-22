OGDCL Discovers Gas in South Punjab

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered a gas field in Rajanpur, Punjab.

A notification issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in this regard detailed that as the operator of Kalchas Exploration License and with the partnership of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), OGDCL has discovered gas at the Kaleri Shum-01 well located in Rajanpur (a tribal area), Punjab.

OGDCL and MPCL hold 50 percent rights to this gas field.

The block, Kaleri Shum-01, was spudded on 31 December 2021 to test the hydrocarbon potential of the Pab, Fortmunro/Mughalkot, and Parh formations. The well was drilled to a depth of 1907 m. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, the operator has successfully conducted four Drill Stem Tests.

The well also tested 0.192 MMSCFD gas from Pab Sandstone during DST-3. The well tested 0.16 MMSCFD gas through DST-4.