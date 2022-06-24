State Bank Issues Rs. 75 Commemorative Note Design

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued commemorative banknotes of Rs. 75 design to mark country’s 75th anniversary. Pakistan was created on 14 August 1947 and it is marking its 75 anniversary on 14 August 2022.

According to the details, the federal cabinet has approved the design of the banknotes and has directed the SBP to get the commemorative banknotes locally printed on paper. The notes will likely be available to the public for use in August 2022.

Previously, special Rs. 5 commemorative notes had been issued on 13 August 1997 in observance of Pakistan’s 50th anniversary.

The SBP makes concerted efforts to commemorate significant events in Pakistan’s history through the issuance of commemorative currency. It also issued commemorative coins as a tribute to distinguished personalities and to mark various historical events.