OnePlus to Launch Four New Wearables in Q3 2022 [Leak]

OnePlus is planning to launch a variety of new wearables, but we may not see them until the end of the year, claims a new leak from notable tipster Mukul Sharma. The Indian tipster says that OnePlus will launch two new wireless earbuds, a fitness band, and a smartwatch in Q3 2022, which is between August and October this year.

The new fitness band and smartwatch will be direct successors to the OnePlus Band and OnePlus Watch that were launched last year. Sharma also says that one of the earbuds will be Nord branded while the other will be a part of the main OnePlus lineup. This means that we can expect one of them to be affordable, while the other will be more of a premium offering.

[Exclusive] Two new OnePlus TWS are coming soon to India.

1 OnePlus Nord-branded TWS and

1 OnePlus TWS

Expect the launch to happen alongside a couple of upcoming OnePlus smartphones in Q3.

Furthermore, OnePlus Watch 2 and Band 2 are also lined up.

Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 24, 2022

The tipster has not revealed any specifications for these devices, but we can expect to see incremental improvements over the previous generation.

OnePlus 10T

In related news, OnePlus is also planning to launch its cheapest OnePlus 10 device soon, the OnePlus 10T. There is no official launch date as of yet, but the phone is expected to cost somewhere around $500, making it a flagship killer device. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and its display will be a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel.

We will update this space as soon as there is an official word from OnePlus.