Swat’s First Ever Software Technology Park Becomes Operational

The first-ever software technology park set up in Swat under a public-private partnership (PPP) has become operational. The software technology park has been set up by Pakistan Software Export Board in collaboration with Vertex Tower.

The office space of the Software Technology Park set up in Mingora Swat is 17950 square feet and companies have started taking offices here. According to PSEB officials, a total of eight to ten companies can avail themselves of the office space in this software technology park and two companies have also shifted here.

ALSO READ FBR Constitutes Steering Committee For Implementation of IR Strategic Reform Plan (2021-2025)

According to PSEB officials, companies have been offered space at the rate of Rs. 50 per square foot. IT companies will get a 25% rental subsidy and one-year free internet facility if they apply for the PSEB 25 STPs project.

The Software Technology Park in Swat will benefit youth in remote areas including Mingora, Char Bagh, Bahrain, Shangla and others. Once fully operational, the park will provide employment to more than 300 people.

With the establishment of the Software Technology Park in Mingora, cheaper IT resources will be able to work closer to home, large companies will be able to set up their own site offices and reduce their costs.

ALSO READ FBR Recovers Over Rs. 3 Billion in Taxes from Oracle System Pakistan

The operationalization of the park will also update the infrastructure as telecom and internet providers will have to improve their infrastructure due to increasing local needs.