CM Punjab Announces Free Electricity for Almost ‘50% Population’

With provincial by-elections just around the corner, the incumbent Punjab government led by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) is trying its best to attract voters grappling with unprecedented inflation.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore earlier today, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, announced to provide free electricity to the citizens who used less than 100 units between January and June this year.

CM Punjab said that the provincial government has identified up to 9 million families who utilized under 100 units during the said period. Considering 6 family members on average, around 54 million – or roughly 50% population of the province – will receive free electricity from now onwards, CM has claimed.

He added that the provincial government is also seriously considering shifting these households to solar power. The move will help these families generate their own electricity and ease the burden on the provincial exchequer.

CM Punjab said that the incumbent provincial government is completely aware of the difficulties citizens face amid rising inflation due to record-breaking fuel prices.

He added that the incumbent Punjab government has already taken several initiatives to facilitate the citizens, adding that the provincial government is providing subsidized flour and free medicines to citizens.