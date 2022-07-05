Babar Azam Gives Befitting Response to Journalist Over Captaincy Change

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam has given a befitting reply to a journalist in a live press conference when he asked a question regarding PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s statement on Babar and his performance.

In response to a question about Babar Azam’s future as team captain, the cricket board chairman stated that Babar Azam is giving his best and that he hasn’t considered a change in this regard because Babar is performing the job very diligently.

ALSO READ Shehroze Kashif Becomes Youngest Mountaineer to Summit Nanga Parbat

Mentioning Ramiz’s statement, one of the journalists asked Babar if there was any chance of changes in the team if they fail to deliver in the difficult conditions of Sri Lanka, to which the captain responded appropriately.

“If you’re hoping for our failure, you’re doing it wrong. You should be pleased with how well the team as a whole is performing. Everyone should be content, but it seems like you’re not.”

Fazool tareen sawal, but Bobby Badshah you nailed it!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 Shabash kaptaan👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/28D0Q0H9W0 — Rabail Shahid (@AsiaShahid18) July 4, 2022

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Reveals His Salary as PCB Chairman

Babar Azam will lead the national side in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test of the tour will be played in Galle from July 16–20, and the second Test is scheduled in Colombo from July 24–28.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam went into great detail about the bowling department, saying that they will be touring Sri Lanka for the first time since 2015, but they have worked out the conditions and that the spinners will be expected to perform well.

The last time Pakistan visited the country was in 2015 when the Misbah-led side won the three-match Test series by 2-1.