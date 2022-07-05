PM Shehbaz Approves Rs. 7.91 per Unit Hike in Electricity Prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a hike in the base national power tariff by Rs. 7.9 per unit. According to an official document, the prices will be increased in three separate phases.

In the first phase, the increase will be Rs. 3.5 per unit, starting from 1 July 2022. In the second phase, the increase will be Rs. 3.5 per unit from 1 August, whereas the third phase will start from 1 October with an increase of Rs. 0.91 per unit.

The summary regarding the increase in prices was submitted by the Ministry of Energy on an urgent basis, and the ministry sought approval from the Federal Cabinet in its recent meeting.

However, the Cabinet did not consider the summary, which made the PM come into action for the approval.

Officials from the Ministry of Energy said that if the PM had not approved the summary, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) would have increased the prices automatically. In addition, approval from the PM was also necessary for the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

After the hike, the base electricity tariff will increase from Rs. 16.91 to Rs. 24.82 by October 2022.