Govt Employees Arrested for Posting Female Officers’ Names on Adult Website

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 7, 2022 | 7:16 pm

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two government employees in Karachi for allegedly posting the names of 35 female officers on an adult website.

A dispute over a promotion had resulted in the two men sharing the names of the female officers on the website.

The female officers lodged a complaint with the FIA after they received disturbing messages on their phones because their names were on the website. Subsequently, the FIA apprehended two suspects — an assistant social welfare officer and a junior clerk of the Social Work Department and presented them in court.

The FIA was granted two-day custody of the accused by the Judicial Magistrate Malir and the court has ordered the FIA to submit a progress report in the next hearing.

The FIA has also initiated an investigation of the case after receiving permission for a two-day physical remand of the suspects.

