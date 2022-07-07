Govt Employees Arrested for Posting Female Officers’ Names on Adult Website

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two government employees in Karachi for allegedly posting the names of 35 female officers on an adult website.

A dispute over a promotion had resulted in the two men sharing the names of the female officers on the website.

ALSO READ Court Grants Physical Remand of Poachers for Hunting Rare Species of Deer

The female officers lodged a complaint with the FIA after they received disturbing messages on their phones because their names were on the website. Subsequently, the FIA apprehended two suspects — an assistant social welfare officer and a junior clerk of the Social Work Department and presented them in court.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Launches WhatsApp Number for Lost and Found Items

The FIA was granted two-day custody of the accused by the Judicial Magistrate Malir and the court has ordered the FIA to submit a progress report in the next hearing.

The FIA has also initiated an investigation of the case after receiving permission for a two-day physical remand of the suspects.