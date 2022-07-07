Selected Bank Branches to Remain Open On July 8

To ensure the availability of banking services to trade and industry, in particular, and the public in general, during the extended holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, it has been decided that banks/microfinance banks (MFBs) shall open selected branches on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. situated near cattle markets, big cities, business centers, commercial markets and hubs, ports, etc., throughout the country, said a circular issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

It may, however, be noted that the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System and Clearing through National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) will not be available on the aforementioned date. Accordingly, all clearing transactions, including foreign exchange conversion transactions, will be settled on the next working day, i.e., Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Banks/MFBs should ensure the deployment of the minimal number of staff necessary to carry out smooth work at such branches on the above date.