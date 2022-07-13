Naran’s Hotels and Guest Houses Announce Huge Discount for Tourists

Tourists throng the country’s northern areas on every festive occasion. However, due to the prevailing economic crunch, a large number of tourists have been forced to postpone their plans of visiting the upper parts of the country.

In order to facilitate the tourists, hotel and guest house owners in Naran have announced a massive discount for the tourists due to the crippling inflation and record-breaking fuel prices.

According to details, Hotel Association Naran has decreased the rents of hotels and guest houses by 30%. Association’s President, Matiullah Jan, said the association expects to welcome a large number of tourists after the discount.

There are more than 2,500 hotels and guest houses between Balakot to Babusar Top in the Mansehra district. The livelihoods of over 250,000 people are linked with the region’s hospitality industry. These people earn their livelihood for the whole year during two and a half months of the summer season.

In a separate development from last month, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, had ordered to regulate rents of all hotels and guest houses in Murree to facilitate the tourists during peak season.

The move is part of the ongoing ‘Dilkash Murree’ project that envisions several initiatives such as setting up tourism police, installing CCTV cameras, and motorbike ambulances.