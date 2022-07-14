Lahore Board Changes Schedule for Practical Exams of Second Year

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has changed the dates for several practical exams of intermediate part-II due to unavoidable circumstances.

The practical exam schedule of inter part-II has been revised because it was clashing with by-elections on dozens of seats of the provincial assembly set to be held on 17 July.

According to the revised schedule issued by BISE Lahore, the practical exams of Physics originally scheduled for 16 and 18 July will now be taken on 26 and 27 July respectively.

Similarly, the practical exams for Arts and Drawing initially scheduled for 16 and 18 July will now be conducted on 19 and 20 July.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Board of Committee Chairmen (PBCC) postponed several annual exams of intermediate part-I due to the Eid-ul-Azha holidays and by-elections of the Punjab Assembly.

The final exams scheduled on 8 July were postponed due to Eid and will now be held on 29 July. The exams scheduled for 16 and 18 July have been postponed due to by-elections and will now be taken on 27 and 28 July respectively.