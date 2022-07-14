Saudi Medical Team’s Timely Intervention Saves Pakistani Woman Pilgrim From Death

With urgent surgical intervention, the Saudi medical team in Makkah saved a Pakistani woman suffering from a brain hemorrhage.

As reported by Saudi Gazette, the Ministry of Health said that a medical team from the Neurosurgery Department of King Abdulaziz Hospital, a member of the Makkah Health Cluster, carried out a critical surgery to rescue a 65-year-old pilgrim.

The ministry further explained that the patient was discharged from the hospital when she made a full recovery after the operation.

The pilgrim was unconscious and was having difficulties in breathing when she was brought to the emergency department of the hospital. After performing required medical examinations and ultrasound scans, she was diagnosed with a severe cerebral hemorrhage.

During the surgery, the patient’s skull was opened to stop the bleeding. After that, she was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) and then to the Neurosurgery Department until she recovered fully.