PIA Adds Another Aircraft into its Fleet

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted yet another A-320 plane into its fleet. With this addition, the national flag carrier hopes to improve its operations on international and domestic routes.

Speaking in this regard, Abdullah Hafeez, PIA’s spokesperson, said that this is the second A-320 aircraft inducted by the PIA this year. This jet has been acquired on a dry lease of six years.

After the expiration of the lease, PIA will have the option to become the owner of the aircraft with the mutual understanding of all the stakeholders involved in the agreement.

The spokesperson added that the national flag carrier had originally floated a tender for the acquisition of four A-320s last year to provide its customers with the latest travel facilities.

PIA inducted the first A-320 in April this year. The jet is being operated on domestic, regional, and Gulf routes. With the induction of the second A-320, the number of such aircraft in PIA’s fleet has reached 14.

Overall, the number of PIA’s fleet has reached 32. In addition to the 14 A-320s, the national flag carrier has 6 ATRs and 12 Boeing 777s. Following the induction of 2 more A-320s, PIA’s fleet will jump to 34.