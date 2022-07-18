Amir Claims He Has His Own Class, Doesn’t Want to be Compared to Others

Former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, has asserted that he is still the best bowler in the current lineup and does not want to be compared to pacers from other teams because he plays a different level of cricket.

Speaking to the media, Amir said, “I don’t think there is any comparison of me with others. I was the only bowler who was in the ICC rankings for a good year and a half even after being dropped from the team.”

Mohammad Amir, who was regarded as the country’s leading pacer, first distanced himself from red-ball cricket in 2019 and announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket a year later.

While answering a question regarding his skills, the former pacer added, “The skills that I have don’t compare to anyone along with my mindset. I have my own class, don’t compare me with anyone.”

Amir’s performances in the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy were phenomenal.

When the former pacer was asked if he is thinking about returning to international cricket, Amir said that he will not consider it while Ramiz Raja is working as PCB Chairman.

“Mera aur Ramiz Raja ka bohot puraana pyaar hai jo khatam nahi hoga (Our relationship goes back a long way and it won’t end). It’s understandable why I didn’t take back my retirement when he (Raja) took charge,” he concluded.