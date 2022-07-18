Asia Cup 2022 Likely to be Shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE

The Asia Cup 2022 is likely to be shifted to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Sri Lanka, according to reports in the Indian media.

According to reports, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has agreed in principle to shift the tournament due to the ongoing political and economic turmoil in the country. The Asian Cricket Council is expected to make a formal announcement of its decision in the coming days.

Sri Lanka has recently hosted Australia and is currently hosting a test series against Pakistan. However, the ACC is of the view that due to the acute shortage of fuel in the country, a tournament involving multiple teams could run into problems.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the governing body for cricket in Sri Lanka, which until a few days ago was hopeful of hosting the Asia Cup has also agreed to the proposal to shift the tournament to UAE.

Speaking to Indian media, SLC secretary Mohan de Silva confirmed that the tournament is likely to be moved out of Sri Lanka.

The schedule for the tournament is expected to remain unchanged and will be held from August 27 to September 11.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had earlier asked Bangladesh to remain on standby to host the Asia Cup due to the uncertain political situation in Sri Lanka.