Abdullah Shafique Achieves Unique Test Record

Pakistan’s young Test opener, Abdullah Shafique, smashed multiple batting records in his marathon display in the fourth innings of the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Abdullah’s monumental innings of 160* off 408 balls helped Pakistan register the highest ever run-chase at Galle Cricket Stadium as they got a crucial victory in the two-match Test series.

Abdullah’s sensational effort saw him achieve a unique record as well as he became the first batter in Test cricket history to bat for more than 500+ minutes in a successful run-chase. Overall, Abdullah stood on the pitch for 524 minutes in the fourth innings. Previously the likes of Mike Atherton and Babar Azam achieved similar numbers but their efforts saw their teams snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat.

The 22-year old also became only the fifth batter in Test history to play more than 400 deliveries in the fourth innings of the Test match. The list includes the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Mike Atherton, Babar Azam and Herbert Sutcliffe.

The young opener has witnessed a meteoric rise in international cricket. He has piled on the runs ever since his debut just 8 months ago. He also holds the record for most runs by a Pakistani batter in the first 11 innings in Test cricket. Abdullah has scored 720 runs at an average of 80.00 in 11 innings and 6 matches he has played so far.