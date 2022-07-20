Abdullah Shafique Only Behind Don Bradman After 6 Tests

Abdullah Shafique has made a name for himself in a short period of time. He has demonstrated his sheer talent and he’s already joined an elite company by registering various batting records.

Since his debut in Bangladesh this year, the opening batter has been in superb form, and today he delivered yet another outstanding performance that not only led Pakistan to a historic chase but also added many records to his name.

After a minimum of ten innings, the right-handed batter currently has an average of 80.00 in Test cricket, which is the second-highest batting average after Sir Don Bradman.

Player Team Average Don Bradman Australia 99.94 Abdullah Shafique Pakistan 80.00 Stewie Dempster New Zealand 65.72 Sid Barnes Australia 63.05 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 62.73

After facing more than 400 balls in the last innings against Sri Lanka, he became the fifth batter in Test history to face more than 400 balls in the fourth innings. He joined England’s Mike Atherton and Herbert Sutcliffe, India’s Sunil Gavaskar, and Pakistan’s Babar Azam on the list.

The stylish batter also became the second batter after West Indies batting great, Gordon Greenidge, to carry the bat in a successful fourth innings chase in the history of Test cricket.