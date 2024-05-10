Brave Policeman Saves Woman From Getting Run Over by Train [Video]

A railway police constable became a hero after saving a woman’s life who nearly fell off the platform while boarding the Thal Express train.

In a heart-stopping incident at Jand Station, the quick thinking and valorous actions of a railways police constable averted a potentially tragic accident, rescuing a female passenger from a perilous situation. The CCTV footage video went viral on social media.

The incident unfolded at Jund station as Zahida Bibi, a passenger on the train journeying from Makhad to Attock City, found herself in a precarious predicament. While attempting to reboard the moving train after purchasing essential items from the station stalls, she lost her footing and tumbled into the dangerous gap between the platform and the train.

Constable Ejaz Haider, serving in the Railways Police Peshawar Division, immediately sprang into action upon witnessing the unfolding crisis. Alongside a vigilant fellow passenger, he rushed to the aid of Zahida Bibi. CCTV footage captured the tense moments as they worked swiftly to pull the woman to safety, preventing what could have been a catastrophic accident.

Despite the inherent risks involved, Constable Ejaz exhibited remarkable bravery and selflessness, placing the passenger’s safety above all else. His decisive actions not only saved Zahida Bibi from potential harm but also averted a tragedy that could have had devastating consequences.

Following the harrowing ordeal, Zahida Bibi and her family expressed profound gratitude to the railway police for their prompt and courageous response.

