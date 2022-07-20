Mondelēz Pakistan MD, Sami Wahid, Joins the Male Champions of Change

Mondelēz Pakistan has achieved a significant milestone with its MD, Sami Wahid, joining the Male Champions of Change Pakistan (MCC Pakistan).

MCC Pakistan is a leading platform whose members are committed to utilizing their influence and resources on leveling the playing field with respect to issues like gender equality, diversity, and women’s empowerment within their organizations and in society as a whole.

MCC Pakistan was established in 2018 and is a member organization of the Champions of Change Coalition. The body’s strategy is focused on engaging men of power and influence to advance gender equality.

Members include 19 MDs and Managing Directors from some of the biggest entities in Pakistan from various sectors including hospitality, telecommunications, information technology, textile, financial advisory, micro-finance, logistics, and media.

Sami Wahid’s membership in MCC Pakistan demonstrates his commitment to leading Mondelēz Pakistan in its pursuit of diversity, equality, and inclusion.

A signing ceremony, held at the Mondelēz Pakistan headquarters to formalize Wahid’s inauguration to the panel, was attended by Sami Wahid – MD of Mondelēz Pakistan, Fiza Farhan – Convenor of MCC Pakistan, Khadijah Khan – People Lead Commercial at Mondelēz Pakistan, and Afshan Khan – Talent Acquisition Advisor at Mondelēz Pakistan.

Expressing his views on the development, Sami Wahid, MD, Mondelez Pakistan, commented, “As leaders, we have both an opportunity and a responsibility to create a diverse and inclusive workplace for our people.”

“Coming together with the Champions of Change demonstrates our ongoing commitment at Mondelēz Pakistan to accelerate gender equality within our organization and beyond,” he added.

Mondelēz Pakistan has been focused on addressing diversity, equality, and inclusion challenges, and accelerating more and diverse women into leadership positions.

The company recently won an award for Gender Diversity at Workplace during the 18th Annual Excellence Awards held by CFA Society Pakistan.