Monsoon Rain Breaks 20-Year-Record in Lahore

Lahore has been receiving continuous torrential downpour since early morning, with the latest spell of monsoon rainfall breaking a 20-year-old record in the provincial capital.

According to Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore, Lahore has received 234mm of rain in just 7 hours today. The last time the provincial capital received this much rain was back in 2002.

ALSO READ Pakistani Squash Team Unable to Participate in British Open Due to Visa Issues

Speaking with the media while inspecting the rain relief operations, MD WASA Lahore, said that all employees of the department are working in the field to ensure roads of the city remain clear.

He added that Tajpura has received the most rainfall today at 234mm. Mughalpura received 149mm, Chowk Nakhuda 148mm, Lakshmi Chowk 128mm, and Airport Road 160mm. Upper Mall Scheme, Johar Town, and Gulshan-e-Ravi have received 105mm of rain today.

ALSO READ Punjab Notifies Special Allowance for All Regular and Contractual Employees

As per media reports, many areas of Lahore including Ferozpur Road, Mughalpura, Gulberg, Johar Town, Lakshmi Chowk, Cooper Road, Do Moria, Ek Moria, Firdous Market, GPO, Nabha Road, Bhati Gate, Jinnah Hospital, Tikka Chowk have been inundated due to the rain.

Tajpura to Harbanspura underpass, Badami Bagh automobile market, and Nishtar Park Sports Complex have also been filled with rainwater while the Pakistan hockey team’s training camp has also been suspended due to rain.