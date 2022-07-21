Punjab Notifies Special Allowance for All Regular and Contractual Employees

The Punjab government has officially notified a special allowance for all regular and contractual employees of the provincial government serving in grades 1 to 19.

According to the official notification, the Special Allowance 2022 takes effect from 1 March 2022 and will be given to employees at a rate of 15% of their basic pay scales.

ALSO READ Govt Launches Vehicle Inspection Certificate System in Rawalpindi

The special allowance will be subject to income tax, the notification stated, adding that it will be provided during leave and the entire LPR period except during extraordinary leaves.

The employees serving under federal or any provincial governments will not be entitled to the special allowance. They will receive the allowance once they return from deputation.

ALSO READ COAS Orders to Increase Workforce for Polio Campaigns

Moreover, the employees who are already receiving cadre/service-specific allowance will not be able to receive the special allowance, the notification mentioned.

The special allowance will not apply to the employees receiving lump-sum salaries as well as those serving in autonomous bodies, special institutions, and companies.