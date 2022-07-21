OGRA Conducts Round-Table on Regulatory Reforms from Consumers’ Perspective

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) conducted a Round Table on Regulatory Reforms from consumers’ perspective presided by OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan.

In the opening remarks, Khan said that OGRA believes in connecting with stakeholders and resolving the chronic issues affecting the consumers. He further said that 51 percent of problems are solved immediately when the stakeholders sit under one roof and the rest 49 percent can be resolved by bridging communication gaps.

Member (Oil) Zainulabideen Qureshi expressed his views and said that criticism should be taken positively, which can provide guidance in the right direction.

Representatives from Hydrocarbon Development of Pakistan, and the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) were also present. The representatives of Sarhad Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Rawalpindi, Islamabad Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Cooperative CNG Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Alamzeb raised their issues regarding Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and billing. Consumers from the general public were also present and submitted their queries to the Authority.

SNGPL answered all relevant queries. OGRA advised SNGPL to address the issues and resolve them to the best satisfaction of the consumer. In the closing remarks, Member (Gas) OGRA Muhammad Arif assured that OGRA is committed to resolving consumer problems by utilizing all the available resources.

Member (Gas) Muhammad Arif, Member (Oil) Zainulabideen Qureshi, senior executives of OGRA’s Corporate Affairs Division, and Gas Department with designated officers from Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore also attended the meeting.