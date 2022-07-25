England Cricket Board Delegation Leaves Pakistan After Visiting 4 Different Cities

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) delegation has expressed satisfaction over the security and other arrangements for the England-Pakistan seven-match T20I series and will submit a report to the ECB.

According to the plan, England will visit Pakistan for the shortest format series in September this year, prior to the T20I mega event in Australia, and they have sent a four-member delegation to Pakistan to assess the situation.

During a one-week tour, the four-member team visited four cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Islamabad, inspecting airports, routes, and cricket stadiums before they left Pakistan today.

Pakistan’s high-level government organizations and Pakistan Cricket Board officials briefed the delegation. The dates for the historic tour will be announced after the ECB reviews the delegation reports.

Last year, the England board refused to send their national team to Pakistan after the New Zealand team withdrew from the series at the last minute, in Rawalpindi, citing security concerns.

The T20I series is expected to be played in Lahore and Karachi, while the Test series, which will take place after the World Cup, will be played at three different venues, including Multan.

Earlier this year, the Australian team toured Pakistan for a full-fledged series after nearly 25 years while New Zealand is also due to visit the country twice in 2023.