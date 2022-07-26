Canada Names Local Park in Honor of Pakistani Minister

The Mayor of the Canadian city of Brampton, Patrick Brown, has named a park after the former Pakistani Minister for Minorities Affairs, Shahbaz Bhatti, who was assassinated in Islamabad in 2011.

Mayor Brown honored the services of the former minister and inaugurated the Shahbaz Bhatti Park.

He tweeted, “Proud to officially open Shahbaz Bhatti Park in Brampton. A true symbol of religious freedom. We will never forget Shahbaz’s legacy, courage, and sacrifice”.

Proud to officially open Shahbaz Bhatti Park in #Brampton. A true symbol of religious freedom. We will never forget Shahbaz’s legacy, courage and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/zQjSY76RpN — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) July 25, 2022

The administration of Brampton also paid homage to the late minister and praised his efforts for interfaith harmony and inclusivity in Pakistan.

It tweeted a statement that read: “This park honors his legacy, and serves as a reminder of the importance of interfaith harmony, acceptance, and inclusivity within communities like Brampton”.

Yesterday, Mayor @patrickbrownont, Councillors and the community unveiled the official renaming of Shahbaz Bhatti Park. This park honours his legacy, and serves as a reminder of the importance of interfaith harmony, acceptance and inclusivity within communities like Brampton. pic.twitter.com/krTSdThBLG — City of Brampton (@CityBrampton) July 25, 2022

Bhatti was Pakistan’s first Christian parliamentarian in the National Assembly in 2008 and served as a federal minister under the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.

He was shot dead by unknown persons in Islamabad in 2011 but the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) later claimed responsibility for the attack over purported blasphemy charges against him.