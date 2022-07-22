Indian Punjab’s CM Gets Stomach Infection After Drinking Water From ‘Holy’ River: Video

The Chief Minister (CM) of Indian Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, went to Delhi Apollo Hospital on Tuesday after drinking water from a river, purportedly for a stomach infection.

A video tweeted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab last Sunday, showed him drawing water in a glass tumbler from River Kali Bein in Sultanpur, Lodhi, and drinking it while being cheered on by his supporters on Sunday.

As per the details, Rajya Sabha MP, Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is also a locally popular environmentalist, had invited CM Mann to participate in the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of the river and had encouraged him to drink a glass of its water which is usually polluted with waste from the nearby towns and villages. The river’s water is considered to be ‘holy’ for the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, having bathed in it.

Apparently, the CM had obliged without hesitation to prove that the water is clean, remarking that he was blessed to have gotten the opportunity, after which he was admitted to a hospital.

He was discharged on Thursday. AAP leaders denied the rumors about a likely stomach infection and claimed that CM Mann had only gone to the hospital for a routine checkup.