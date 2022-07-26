FPSC Postpones All Recruitment Exams in Karachi

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has decided to postpone all exams for General Recruitment (GR) in Karachi due to the prevailing weather conditions in the provincial capital.

According to the official notification issued last night, FPSC will announce the new schedule of GR exams in due course. Meanwhile, all papers in other cities will continue as scheduled.

Continuous torrential monsoon rainfall has wreaked havoc in Karachi. The heavy downpour has also led to urban flooding, disrupting everyday life in the provincial capital.

From academic activities to air travel, every aspect of life has been negatively impacted due to the inclement weather conditions.

On Sunday, the Sindh government had announced a public holiday on 25 July, Monday, in Karachi and Hyderabad after the PMD warned of urban flooding in these cities.

Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, announced the decision and requested the public to avoid unnecessary movement due to the anticipated continuous rainfall.

Following the official announcement, Karachi University (KU) and Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) also postponed all exams scheduled for 25 July. Both universities will announce the new schedule soon.

Besides, around 18 domestic and international flights scheduled to take off from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on Sunday were either delayed or canceled due to unfriendly weather conditions.

An official notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated that delayed flights included four of PIA as well. The delayed flights of the national flag carrier bear flight numbers PK-306, PK-370, PK-341, and PK-349.