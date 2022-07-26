Heavy Monsoon Rainfall to Continue Around Pakistan This Week

The current monsoon system will remain active this week as more heavy rainfall is expected all over the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the latest PMD advisory, monsoon currents are continuously entering the country and are likely to shift and intensify in the upper and central parts of the country from 27 July.

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Punjab, KP, AJK, and GB from 27 to 31 July.

Heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Sindh and Balochistan from 27 to 31 July as well but the intensity of the monsoon in Sindh will weaken from 28 July.

Urban flooding is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala from 27 to 31 July.

Flash flooding is expected in the local nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, AJK, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, and DG Khan from 27 to 31 July.

Landslides are expected in Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer, and Skardu from 27 to 31 July.

Catchment areas of Ravi, Jhelum, and Chenab are expected to receive heavy rainfall which may cause the water level to rise significantly from 27 to 31 July.

Travelers and tourists are advised to exercise caution during the forecast period while all disaster management authorities are directed to remain alert to avoid the loss of life and property.