US Envoy Expresses Concern Over Pakistan’s Import Ban

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome Wednesday expressed concern regarding difficulties faced by businesses due to the import ban on luxury items recently implemented by the government.

The US envoy called on the Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad.

To the concern expressed by ambassador Blome, the minister assured that the ban is temporary in nature and a certain relief has already been granted to some of the shipments.

Blome was assured that the Ministry of Commerce is working diligently for the resolution of any issues being faced by businesses, including those of the US.

The ambassador appreciated the significant growth seen in exports from Pakistan to the US and expressed the hope for a deeper and wider bilateral relationship in the fields of trade and investment, digital services, science and technology, education, energy, and climate.

The minister also requested an early revival of the US GSP Scheme which will further provide market access to Pakistani exporters.

The recently held Pakistan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Intersessional meeting was hailed by both sides as an important development in paving the way for future engagements.

Secretary Commerce informed that subsequent to the TIFA Intersessional, technical-level discussions have been held by the Ministry of Commerce on various market access issues between both countries.

Regional connectivity also came under discussion as Secretary Commerce highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan to further connectivity within the region, especially with the Central Asian Republics (CARs), most recently with the signing of the Transit Trade Agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

ALSO READ US Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Energy Sector

Both sides pledged to further strengthen the mutual relationship and work together for the peace and stability of the region.