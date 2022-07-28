Pakistan to Host World Pro Card Bodybuilding Event for the First Time Ever

Arif Mirza, the head of Fitness Expo, has announced that Pakistan will host the World Pro Card event for the first time in the country’s history on this Independence Day in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media, Arif Mirza revealed that the World Bodybuilding Organization has granted Pakistan permission to host the World Pro Card event for the first time, which will take place on August 13 and 14.

The head of Fitness Expo further added that it will be one the biggest sports event in the country’s history where more than 300 bodybuilders and athletes from 80 countries will pose in Olympia Pakistan.

He also stated that bodybuilders from all over the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe, will arrive in Pakistan for the first time for the Pro Card event.

Rowley Winkler, a Dutch IFBB professional bodybuilder regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of the modern era, and Tom Coleman have also released video messages expressing their desire to visit Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Faheem Malik, a Pakistani bodybuilder, made history last week when he became the first Pakistani to win a gold medal at the Professional Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Earlier this month, Pakistani bodybuilders won three medals at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championships in the Maldives, where the Pakistani contingent won gold, silver, and bronze medals in various categories.