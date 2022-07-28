Babar Azam Reveals the Reason Behind Loss in Second Test

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam has blamed the batting line-up’s failure to put on long partnerships as the reason behind the Men in Green’s devastating loss to Sri Lanka in the second Test match.

Babar appreciated Sri Lanka’s fine spin bowling attack and congratulated them on the victory to level the two-match series. Babar stated that the condition of the pitch changed considerably after rainfall at the end of the fourth day which aided the Sri Lankan bowling unit. He added that the Pakistani batters were unable to stay on the crease for long periods of time which led to their downfall.

The 27-year-old showered praises on Sri Lanka’s spin sensation, Prabath Jayasuriya, for his exceptional performances in both the Test matches. Babar said that Jayasuriya’s control and ability to pitch the ball in the right areas is his biggest asset and lauded him for an excellent series.

Jayasuriya was sublime in both the Test matches as he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series. He picked up 17 wickets including two five-wicket hauls at an average of 24.35 in the two matches.

Sri Lanka’s victory in the second Test match not only helped them level the series but also propelled them to climb up in the World Test Championship points table. Sri Lanka climbed up three places to move to the third spot while Pakistan moved down from the third to fifth in the table.